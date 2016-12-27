BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 E-Tron Co Ltd :
* Says it raised 18.84 billion won in public offering of 60 million shares of the company, as of Dec. 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4tKRPL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO