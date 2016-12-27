BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Yest Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
* Says contract amount is 2.42 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 27 to March 31, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wBQId1
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO