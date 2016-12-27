BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 J.Front Retailing :
* Says it signed a basic agreement to transfer all business of subsidiary JFR Online Co.Ltd. to an Osaka-based mail order business company on March 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rIFPXS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO