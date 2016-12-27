BRIEF-Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract to support U.S. Navy Command & Control Systems Program Office
* Booz Allen awarded 5-year, $72 million contract to support U.S. Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office
Dec 27 Suprema HQ Inc :
* Says it receives patent on Dec. 27, for method using face recognition and apparatus thereof
* Says patent application number is 10-2015-0092147
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cTYk54
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO