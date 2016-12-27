BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Sotetsu Holdings Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3Hn9lc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates