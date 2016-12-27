BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Says 8.2 million shares of Misawa Homes Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Toyota Motor's unit Toyota Home KK from Nov. 28 to Dec. 26
* Acquisition price at 1,100 yen per share
* Settlement starts from Jan. 4, 2017
* Say Toyota Home will hold 43.49 percent of voting power, up from 28.87 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/j4QFPX
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates