BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Woongjin Co Ltd :
* Says Mirae Asset Partners Private Equity Fund V has acquired 6.8 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 9.3 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/m1IOQT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates