BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Tori Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit resolved to file counterclaim against several firms and individuals regarding a damage claiming litigation disclosed on Dec. 16 that against the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/e3KgXo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO