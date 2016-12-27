Dec 27 ESA Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 6.6 million shares of SFH for business tie-up

* Says transaction amount is 3.3 billion won

* Says it will hold 49.7 percent stake(6.6 million shares) in SFH, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Prz4Yy

