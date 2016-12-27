UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost capitals of its Hong Kong unit, Dongguan unit by $25 million, 300 million yuan ($43.17 million) respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2icAt7R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.