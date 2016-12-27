UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 SGA Co Ltd :
* Says 1.5 billion won worth of its 12th series unregistered and unsecured convertible bonds have been converted into 1.5 million shares of the company, at 1,023 won per share, as of Dec. 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zy5DYv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.