UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vFkJgK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.