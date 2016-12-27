UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 E-World Co Ltd :
* Says IBK Securities cuts stake in the co to 6.9 percent from 12.9 percent, by selling 5.4 million shares of the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/E5Kto2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.