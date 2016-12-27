UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use no more than 3 million yuan to set up Iot (Internet of things) buy-out fund worth 1 billion yuan jointly with other investors
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/or3oCY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.