BRIEF-Check-Cap Ltd announces $2.69 mln financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system
Dec 27 Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($158.30 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ht0XT1; bit.ly/2i2fwMr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
