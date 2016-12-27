Dec 27 Winbond Electronics :

* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$1.64 billion from TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED

* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$543.8 million from KLA-TENCOR CORP.

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FvxwgG; goo.gl/aYHQRj

