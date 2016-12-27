UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 Digital Multimedia Technology Co Ltd :
* Says an investment association cuts stake in the co to 0 percent from 30 percent, by selling 3.3 million shares of the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/g3ZyKD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.