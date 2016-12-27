UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 Eastern Pioneer Driving School Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 60 percent stake in driving school for 184.6 million yuan ($26.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2icMev1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9501 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.