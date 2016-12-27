BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Yunnan Tourism Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 Q1 to Q3 dividend on Jan. 1, 2017
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates