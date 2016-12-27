BRIEF-Check-Cap Ltd announces $2.69 mln financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system
Dec 27 Zhongyuan Union Cell and Gene Engineering :
* Says its subsidiary Union Stemcell & Gene Engineering Co Ltd will sell 38 percent stake in Tianjin Amcellgene Engineering Co Ltd to a Beijing-based biotechnology company
* Says Union Stemcell & Gene Engineering Co Ltd holds 38 percent stake in Tianjin Amcellgene Engineering Co Ltd now
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ig5ifH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, reiterated his call for the U.S. Senate to loosen its rules to make it easier to pass legislation by simple majority, and urged lawmakers to pass healthcare and tax overhauls.