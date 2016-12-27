Dec 27 Zhongyuan Union Cell and Gene Engineering :

* Says its subsidiary Union Stemcell & Gene Engineering Co Ltd will sell 38 percent stake in Tianjin Amcellgene Engineering Co Ltd to a Beijing-based biotechnology company

* Says Union Stemcell & Gene Engineering Co Ltd holds 38 percent stake in Tianjin Amcellgene Engineering Co Ltd now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ig5ifH

