Dec 27 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to sell 60 percent stake in co's wholly owned investment unit to co's shareholder Mingliou Investment Group Company Ltd, at 23.9 million yuan

* Says co will hold 40 percent stake in the investment firm after transaction, down from 100 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZoJytp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)