BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to sell 60 percent stake in co's wholly owned investment unit to co's shareholder Mingliou Investment Group Company Ltd, at 23.9 million yuan
* Says co will hold 40 percent stake in the investment firm after transaction, down from 100 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZoJytp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates