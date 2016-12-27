BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 LIG-ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it will change co name to CAPE-ES Special Purpose Acquisition Co., Ltd.
* Says effective date is Jan. 2, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3ISr8F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates