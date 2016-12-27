BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to acquire another 10 percent stake in an investment management JV from two partners, at 6 million yuan
* Co is holding a 40 percent stake in the JV at president
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates