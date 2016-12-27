BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Concord Securities :
* Says it repurchased 18 million shares at T$118.9 million in total during Oct. 31 to Dec. 27
* Says repurchased 38 million shares in total, representing 6 percent of the company's total shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9KbwP7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates