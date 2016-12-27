EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 273.6 million yuan ($39.37 million) in investment JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hpm8no
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9500 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing