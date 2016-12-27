BRIEF-AKB Avangard Q1 profit for period down at RUB 1.77 billion
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 1.77 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.02 BILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 27 Yuanta Financial Holdings :
* Says its subsidiary will sell 26.6 million shares of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation at T$1.61 billion in total to its two wholly owned subsidiaries Yuanta Securities and Yuanta Asset Management
* Says the subsidiary holds 36.7 million shares (10.4 percent stake) of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation now
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates