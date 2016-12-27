EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 432.5 million shares to end, trading to start on Dec 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i2E34d
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing