EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell its entire 233 million shares in the company for 2.3 billion yuan ($330.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJLwlB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9491 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing