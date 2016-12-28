BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Industrial Bank Of Korea :
* Says it changes CEO of the co to Kim Do Jin from Kwon Sun Ju on Dec. 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6x4oO6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc