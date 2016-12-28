BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
Dec 28 Union Semiconductor Equipment Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 4.09 billion won contract with Hefei BOE Display Technology Co.,Ltd. to provide LCD equipments
* Says the contract period from Dec. 28 to Mar. 1, 2018
