BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 28 Shanghai Jinfeng Wine :
* Says it will use 2 million yuan to jointly set up a supply chain management company in Shanghai
* Says it will hold 10 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dgMUIU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June