BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
BEIJING Dec 28 China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) says after publishing latest life table on Wednesday:
* current average life expectancy for insured males 79.5 years, up 2.8 years vs previous table published in 2005
* current average life expectancy for insured females 84.6 years, up 3.7 years vs previous table
* mortality rate among China's insured population declined due to increase in household income, improvement in medical services
* changes in life expectancy unlikely to have significant impact on local insurance companies
* new life table based on sample set of 340 million insurance policies, covering 180 million people
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc