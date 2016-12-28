Indian shares pause after record-setting run
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
** Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd's shares rise as much as 4.68 pct to their highest in nearly a week
** Non-banking financial co said on Tuesday Morgan Stanley units raised stake by 1.1 pct to 7.86 pct on Dec 23
** Up to Tuesday's close, shares had risen 4 pct this year vs 1.04 pct gain in broader NSE index
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29