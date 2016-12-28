BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Mirae ING Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 3.3 million shares of the company in private placement, at 1,205 won per share, to raise 4.0 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc