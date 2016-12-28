BRIEF-Immunogen and Sanofi amend license agreements
* Immunogen - co, affiliate of Sanofi have amended their license agreements covering all compounds in development by sanofi using Immunogen's technology
Dec 28 UMN Pharma Inc :
* Says 200,000 units of its 20th series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 28
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 893 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0BVGBl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* InVivo Therapeutics announces update to the contemporary Thoracic SCI Registry Study (the "contempo registry study")