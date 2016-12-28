ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd rises as much as 3 pct, while Electrosteel Steels Ltd gains as much as 12.5 pct
** Piramal Enterprises and Renaissance Group to jointly buy 51 pct stake in Electrosteel Steels, Financial Express newspaper reports, citing a source familiar with deal bit.ly/2iBVzxd
** Piramal Enterprises did not comment when reached out by Reuters
** Electrosteel and Renaissance Group not immediately available for comment
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma