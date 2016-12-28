** India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd rises as much as 3 pct, while Electrosteel Steels Ltd gains as much as 12.5 pct

** Piramal Enterprises and Renaissance Group to jointly buy 51 pct stake in Electrosteel Steels, Financial Express newspaper reports, citing a source familiar with deal bit.ly/2iBVzxd

** Piramal Enterprises did not comment when reached out by Reuters

** Electrosteel and Renaissance Group not immediately available for comment