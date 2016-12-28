BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc :
* Says it appoints current president Koichiro Watanabe as new chairman of the board
* Says it appoints Seiji Inagaki as new president to succeed Koichiro Watanabe
* Changes will occur on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Pyx6Hs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc