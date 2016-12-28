Dec 28 Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc :

* Says it appoints current president Koichiro Watanabe as new chairman of the board

* Says it appoints Seiji Inagaki as new president to succeed Koichiro Watanabe

* Changes will occur on April 1, 2017

