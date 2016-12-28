Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Dec 28 Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Chen Ganjin resigns due to change in job role
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)