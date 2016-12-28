BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Mirae ING Co Ltd :
* Says KP Co.,Ltd has acquired 4.4 percent stake(3.3 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 19.3 percent(12.3 million shares) from 14.9 percent(9.0 million shares)
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JWoQIp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc