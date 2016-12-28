Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Dec 28 Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 250 percent to 330 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 73.4 million yuan
* Comments the acquiring medical technology company, increased gains from medical treatment and investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cKKmMP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)