BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to take out 1 bln yen loan
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co,.Ltd. on June 1
Dec 28 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 11 Co Ltd :
* Says NH Investment & Securities Co Ltd has acquired 873,135 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 12.8 percent from 0 percent
DUBAI, May 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday with the main focus on stocks favoured by local day-traders, while Qatar's bourse fell ahead of changes by index compiler FTSE.