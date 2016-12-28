Dec 28 Hunan Friendship and Apollo Commercial
Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 5 percent to
increase by 5 percent, or to be 294.7 million yuan to 325.7
million yuan
* In the previous release, it sees net profit for 2016 to
decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 217.1 million yuan
to 310.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 310.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from Q4 retail business,
finance revenue and selling land are the main reasons for the
forecast
