BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Dec 28 Peptron Inc :
* Says it will buy land and buildings from Chungcheongbuk-do, to secure clinical sample production facilities and expand research institute
* Says transaction amount is 2.24 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rz91VP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago