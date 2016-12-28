Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Dec 28 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit Starryland 70 Rainey Street plans to set up JV with Freemont Sponsor for property project in Austin, Texas
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hny8T7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)