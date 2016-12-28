Wells Fargo makes more personnel changes in retail banking unit
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
Dec 28 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
* Says the board passed the plan that co will acquire totaling 1.86 billion shares in China South City Holdings from Cheng Chung Hing and Accurate Gain Developments Limited, via co's indirectly wholly owned unit Best Wisdom Group Limited
* Says co will indirectly own approximately 23.2 percent stake in China South City Holdings after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/24XKOK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)