BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Dec 28 Orient Europharma and Mycenax Biotech :
* The two companies signed a drug authorization distribution contract with a term of ten years
* Says Orient Europharma will get right to sell TuNEX product of Mycenax Biotech in nine countries in Southeast Asia
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TfgEfu; goo.gl/4Dt4G9
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees