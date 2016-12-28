ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
BANGALORE, Dec 28The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29300 ICS-201(B22mm) 30100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33200 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 38900 ICS-105(26mm) 36300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37200 ICS-105(27mm) 39500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36700 ICS-105MMA(27) 38100 ICS-105PHR(28) 39900 ICS-105(28mm) 38600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39000 ICS-105(29mm) 38900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39300 ICS-105(30mm) 39400 ICS-105(31mm) 40000 ICS-106(32mm) 40700 ICS-107(34mm) 53500
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma