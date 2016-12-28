BRIEF-S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
* S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
Dec 28 Zhejiang Mizuda Printing & Dyeing Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy environmental firm for 4.25 billion yuan ($610.89 million) via asset swap, cash and share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund four projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i74oy7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9571 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
KHARTOUM, May 30 Sudan's cabinet has approved a ban on importing agricultural and animal products from Egypt, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, escalating trade tensions between the neighbours.