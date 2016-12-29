Dec 29 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd(JCET), to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China

* Says contract amount is 3.52 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 29 to March 6, 2017

