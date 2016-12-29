BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it signed contract with Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd(JCET), to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
* Says contract amount is 3.52 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 29 to March 6, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/asjvBP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017