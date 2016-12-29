BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Posco Ict Company Ltd :
* Says it signs 97.01 billion won contract with POSCO to provide POSCO IT Outsourcing SLA
* Says the contract period from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/S2KmS3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017